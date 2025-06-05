Boosting NATO's Boost: Starmer and Rutte in Defense Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing for a critical meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. The discussions, slated for Monday, will focus on plans to bolster defence spending across the NATO alliance, according to Downing Street.

The meeting also aims to delve into Britain's recently launched Strategic Defence Review. A Downing Street spokesperson highlighted that ensuring all allies raise their defence budgets to respond to current threats will be a key subject of discussion.

This high-level dialogue between London and NATO underscores the pressing necessity for coordinated military strategy in addressing global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)