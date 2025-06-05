Maharashtra Unveils Economic Lifeline: The Samruddhi Mahamarg

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, officially opened the final stretch of the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. Joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hailed the highway as an "engineering marvel" and a significant step in realizing the Mahayuti government's vision.

At a press briefing, Fadnavis emphasized the Samruddhi Mahamarg's pivotal role in Maharashtra's economic landscape. Spanning 701 kilometers, the highway connects 24 districts and provides direct access to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai. This infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance the state's trade capabilities.

Addressing environmental concerns, Fadnavis highlighted the construction of overpasses, underpasses, and tunnels to safeguard wildlife along the route. Initiatives such as mass tree planting, the creation of farm ponds, and the use of solar energy underline the project's commitment to sustainability.

