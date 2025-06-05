Political Alliances: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra married advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. The couple has not made an official statement. Moitra, an experienced politician and investment banker, serves as an MP from Krishnanagar, while Misra is a senior advocate and four-term MP from Puri.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra have reportedly married in Germany this week. The couple has yet to release an official statement regarding their union.
Moitra, 50, an investment banker-turned-politician, is currently serving her second term as the MP for Krishnanagar in West Bengal. She previously held a legislative position in the state's assembly.
Misra, 65, is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has been an MP from Puri for four terms, making a mark as a leader in the Biju Janata Dal. The wedding details remain sparse as even TMC MPs contacted were unaware.
