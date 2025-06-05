Political Tempest Surrounds Kerala's NH-66 Project

In Kerala, tempers are flaring over the National Highway-66 project, with heated exchanges between the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress. Allegations of corruption and project delays have deepened political rifts.

On Thursday, Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas asserted that the project will be completed, regardless of Congress interference. He accused Congress general secretary K C Venugopal of hindering progress with criticism.

Congress leaders argue that Riyas and the CPI(M) are defensive and allege widespread corruption in contract awards. They demand an investigation by the CBI and emphasize that financial irregularities and project mismanagement need scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)