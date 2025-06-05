Left Menu

Political Tempest Surrounds Kerala's NH-66 Project

A political confrontation ignites in Kerala over the National Highway-66 project as the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress accuse each other of corruption and blame for delays. While Kerala's Public Works Minister vows project completion, opposition demands a CBI probe into alleged financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, tempers are flaring over the National Highway-66 project, with heated exchanges between the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress. Allegations of corruption and project delays have deepened political rifts.

On Thursday, Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas asserted that the project will be completed, regardless of Congress interference. He accused Congress general secretary K C Venugopal of hindering progress with criticism.

Congress leaders argue that Riyas and the CPI(M) are defensive and allege widespread corruption in contract awards. They demand an investigation by the CBI and emphasize that financial irregularities and project mismanagement need scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

