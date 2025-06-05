Election Heat: Accusations of Anti-National Mindsets Stir Up Ludhiana West Bypoll

In the run-up to the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of harboring 'anti-national' sentiments. The allegations come ahead of the June 19 election, with Ashu charging AAP of making divisive remarks to gain an electoral edge.

Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statements questioning Operation Sindoor, Ashu labeled the remarks insensitive. He further criticized the AAP supremo for previously seeking proof of India's surgical strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, asserting the party's lack of substantive political issues.

As election tensions rise, Ashu remains confident of his and his party's standing. The bypoll, triggered by the untimely death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, will see results announced on June 23. The political atmosphere is heating up as both parties exchange barbs over competing narratives.