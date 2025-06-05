Election Heat: Accusations of Anti-National Mindsets Stir Up Ludhiana West Bypoll
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of holding 'anti-national' sentiments. This was in response to remarks made by AAP's Bhagwant Mann concerning Operation Sindoor. Ashu argues that AAP lacks substantial issues and resorts to divisive comments.
- Country:
- India
In the run-up to the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of harboring 'anti-national' sentiments. The allegations come ahead of the June 19 election, with Ashu charging AAP of making divisive remarks to gain an electoral edge.
Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statements questioning Operation Sindoor, Ashu labeled the remarks insensitive. He further criticized the AAP supremo for previously seeking proof of India's surgical strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, asserting the party's lack of substantive political issues.
As election tensions rise, Ashu remains confident of his and his party's standing. The bypoll, triggered by the untimely death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, will see results announced on June 23. The political atmosphere is heating up as both parties exchange barbs over competing narratives.
ALSO READ
El Salvador Congress passes law taxing foreign donations to NGOs
Agra Artisans Craft Mosaic of PM Modi to Honor Operation Sindoor
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor
Triumphant Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of India's Tactical Excellence
BJP Criticizes Congress for Divisive Allegations Amidst Multi-Party Delegation Efforts