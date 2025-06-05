Left Menu

BJP Demands Resignation Over 'State-Sponsored' Stampede in Karnataka

The BJP has called for the resignations of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, following a deadly stampede in Bengaluru. The party claims a lack of coordination and political rivalry as reasons for the tragedy, which left 11 dead and 33 injured during a cricket victory celebration.

Updated: 05-06-2025 18:39 IST
BJP Demands Resignation Over 'State-Sponsored' Stampede in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignations of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, accusing them of causing a 'state-sponsored' stampede.

The incident in Bengaluru, following a cricket team's victory celebration, left 11 people dead and 33 injured. The BJP points to political infighting between the leaders as a primary cause of the chaos.

BJP leaders also criticized Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, urging him to take action against the Karnataka leadership. Questions remain over why the event proceeded without police permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

