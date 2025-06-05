YSRCP Exposes Alleged Failures of TDP: Round-Table Conferences to Spotlight Key Issues

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is gearing up to hold round-table conferences in district hubs across Andhra Pradesh, targeting the alleged shortcomings of the current TDP-led coalition government. State Coordinator S Ramakrishna Reddy outlined that these events will be convened by the end of June to scrutinize the rollback of critical reforms initiated during the previous YSRCP administration.

In a press release, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy detailed that the series of meetings are part of an ongoing effort to maintain the momentum generated by recent protests dubbed 'Betrayal Day,' symbolizing the completion of one year since the NDA alliance's rise to power. These conferences are intended to bring attention to how the incumbent government is perceived to have undermined sectors such as education and agriculture.

Intellectuals, professors, retired officials, civil society members, and leaders from the farming community are expected to collaborate in these discussions, designed to illuminate any destructive impacts of government policy on key societal sectors. At the time of writing, the ruling TDP has not issued an official response to these allegations.