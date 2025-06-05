Did Trump Intervene? Clarification Sought Over India-Pakistan Conflict Claims

The Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify allegations that US President Donald Trump intervened in a recent conflict between India and Pakistan. These claims were made by a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation between Trump and Putin also covered topics like Ukraine, the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan skirmish, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Ushakov highlighted the role of Trump in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict, although he didn't provide further details.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned whether Modi would address these statements, given India's stance that peace talks were facilitated by direct discussions between the two countries' military leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)