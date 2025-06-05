Left Menu

Did Trump Intervene? Clarification Sought Over India-Pakistan Conflict Claims

The Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify claims by a Kremlin aide that US President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in halting a recent conflict between India and Pakistan. The claim was made during a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:45 IST
  • India

The conversation between Trump and Putin also covered topics like Ukraine, the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan skirmish, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Ushakov highlighted the role of Trump in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict, although he didn't provide further details.

The conversation between Trump and Putin also covered topics like Ukraine, the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan skirmish, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Ushakov highlighted the role of Trump in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict, although he didn't provide further details.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned whether Modi would address these statements, given India's stance that peace talks were facilitated by direct discussions between the two countries' military leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

