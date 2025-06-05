Left Menu

Assam CM Hits Back: A Critique of Congress' 'Surrender' Legacy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi and Congress for allegedly surrendering India's sovereignty in historical conflicts. Sarma contrasted Congress' past actions with PM Modi's assertive stance, praising Modi's leadership in military, diplomatic, and security matters in a social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:52 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce criticism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Prime Minister Modi, accusing Congress of undermining India's pride and sovereignty. In an extensive post on social media platform X, Sarma highlighted historical instances where he believes Congress compromised national interests, such as the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin.

Sarma lambasted Congress for its past actions, emphasizing the party's decision to release 93,000 Pakistani soldiers after the 1971 war without recovering PoK or demanding reparations. He also criticized the party for delaying India's nuclear tests under external pressure, and not responding adequately to the 26/11 attacks.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Sarma contrasted Modi's assertive international stance with Congress' history of surrender. He claimed that under Modi, India has taken decisive actions in military and diplomatic areas, shedding a legacy of subservience and highlighting India's growing global strength. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of being influenced by former US President Trump, in a response to the BJP government's handling of foreign relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

