Strengthening Ties: Indian Delegation Meets US Vice President
A delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Shashi Tharoor met US Vice President J D Vance. Discussions focused on issues like counter-terrorism and tech cooperation, aiming to bolster the India-US strategic partnership. The meeting followed the delegation’s visit to several countries, emphasizing India's anti-terrorism stance.
- Country:
- United States
A multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, headed by Shashi Tharoor, engaged in discussions with US Vice President J D Vance on Thursday, addressing a range of critical topics. The talks primarily focused on counter-terrorism strategies and enhancing technological cooperation between the nations.
Tharoor took to social media, describing the meeting in Washington D.C. as excellent and comprehensive, contributing to a strengthened India-US strategic partnership. He praised the constructive exchange of ideas aimed at curbing terrorism and fostering technological advancements.
The visit to the US marks the final leg of a broader tour that included stops in Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. This tour aims to convey India's firm stance against terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
