JJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: Strengthening Roots for 2029 Elections

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has announced a statewide membership drive in Haryana, targeting the enrollment of 5,000 members in each assembly constituency. This effort, running from June 15 to July 31, is part of the party's strategic plan to bolster its grassroots organization ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

During a meeting at the party office in Rohtak, JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala emphasized the importance of party officials actively engaging with the public to not only expand the party's reach but also address significant issues affecting everyday citizens. The party's recent interventions in the Haryana water crisis demonstrate its commitment to swift action.

The JJP's strategic initiatives include incorporating the image of Om Prakash Chautala in campaign materials as a tribute to its roots, despite some criticism. Additionally, Dushyant Chautala outlined organizational goals, including weekly district meetings and increased focus on recruiting active and women members, as the party prepares for future political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)