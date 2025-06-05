Left Menu

Congress Aims to Fortify Uttarakhand Ground Game

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Uttarakhand leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening the party at the grassroots. The meeting emphasized unity and victory over BJP in upcoming elections, highlighting recent electoral successes. Senior leaders provided insights and proposed methods for organizational improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:16 IST
Congress Aims to Fortify Uttarakhand Ground Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster its grassroots operations in Uttarakhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a strategic meeting with party leaders from the state.

The discussions at Indira Bhavan focused on ensuring a unified front to challenge the BJP's hold in the region. The meeting, also attended by K C Venugopal, highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to connect with local communities.

Participation from key figures like former chief minister Harish Rawat underscored the significance of the session, which also reviewed the party's performance in recent bypolls and local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025