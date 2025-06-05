Congress Aims to Fortify Uttarakhand Ground Game
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Uttarakhand leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening the party at the grassroots. The meeting emphasized unity and victory over BJP in upcoming elections, highlighting recent electoral successes. Senior leaders provided insights and proposed methods for organizational improvement.
In an effort to bolster its grassroots operations in Uttarakhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a strategic meeting with party leaders from the state.
The discussions at Indira Bhavan focused on ensuring a unified front to challenge the BJP's hold in the region. The meeting, also attended by K C Venugopal, highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to connect with local communities.
Participation from key figures like former chief minister Harish Rawat underscored the significance of the session, which also reviewed the party's performance in recent bypolls and local elections.
