Congress Aims to Fortify Uttarakhand Ground Game

In an effort to bolster its grassroots operations in Uttarakhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a strategic meeting with party leaders from the state.

The discussions at Indira Bhavan focused on ensuring a unified front to challenge the BJP's hold in the region. The meeting, also attended by K C Venugopal, highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to connect with local communities.

Participation from key figures like former chief minister Harish Rawat underscored the significance of the session, which also reviewed the party's performance in recent bypolls and local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)