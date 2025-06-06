Left Menu

Trump-Musk Drama: From Alliances to Social Media Feuds

A public fallout occurred between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk over a congressional spending bill. Initially allies, the rift deepened through exchanges on their social media platforms, impacting future government contracts for Musk's companies and igniting debates over political party representation in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:36 IST
Trump-Musk Drama: From Alliances to Social Media Feuds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic unraveling of the relationship between President Donald Trump and the tech mogul Elon Musk has taken center stage as their once-close alliance deteriorates. The fallout escalated through a series of heated exchanges across competing social media networks.

The discord began on June 3, when Musk criticized Trump's major legislative initiative, a contentious tax-cut and spending bill, deeming it a 'disgusting abomination.' Musk's comments marked a pivotal point in the dynamics between the two figures, previously mutually supportive. Trump, sensing personal criticism was imminent, lamented their deteriorating rapport, recounting his past support for Musk.

The hostilities further unfolded when Musk suggested creating a new political party to better represent Americans. Trump, in a sharp social media reply, implied drastic financial repercussions for Musk's enterprises, threatening to cut government subsidies and contracts, highlighting the financial and political stakes embedded in their dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025