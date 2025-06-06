Trump-Musk Drama: From Alliances to Social Media Feuds

A dramatic unraveling of the relationship between President Donald Trump and the tech mogul Elon Musk has taken center stage as their once-close alliance deteriorates. The fallout escalated through a series of heated exchanges across competing social media networks.

The discord began on June 3, when Musk criticized Trump's major legislative initiative, a contentious tax-cut and spending bill, deeming it a 'disgusting abomination.' Musk's comments marked a pivotal point in the dynamics between the two figures, previously mutually supportive. Trump, sensing personal criticism was imminent, lamented their deteriorating rapport, recounting his past support for Musk.

The hostilities further unfolded when Musk suggested creating a new political party to better represent Americans. Trump, in a sharp social media reply, implied drastic financial repercussions for Musk's enterprises, threatening to cut government subsidies and contracts, highlighting the financial and political stakes embedded in their dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)