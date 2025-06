China's Strategic Influence: The Unseen Factor in India-Pakistan Relations

China looms large in the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, as highlighted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Amidst evolving diplomatic ties with Beijing, India's latest confrontation with Islamabad underscores China's substantial role in the region.

Tharoor, speaking at an interaction in Washington, spotlighted China's investments in Pakistan, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, emphasizing the defense collaborations which edge on offense against India.

Despite burgeoning tensions post-Galwan, India continues to engage in trade and dialogue with China while recalibrating military strategies to address any threats amidst China's conspicuous support to Pakistan in international forums.

