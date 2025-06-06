Italy's Citizenship and Labour Law Referendum: A Test of Democracy and Demographics
Italy is holding a two-day referendum to decide on easing citizenship laws and altering labour market regulations. Opposition forces hope to challenge the current government but face difficulties in achieving the required voter turnout for validity. The outcome could impact both demographics and the struggling Italian economy.
Italy is poised to decide on major changes to its citizenship laws and labour market regulations through a two-day referendum starting Sunday. The vote, driven by opposition parties and civil society groups, aims to challenge Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government but faces hurdles in securing sufficient voter turnout.
Key issues include reducing the residency period required for naturalization from ten to five years, potentially affecting 2.5 million foreign nationals. Labour market questions focus on strengthening workers' rights, reversing a decade-old law. Despite gathering 4.5 million signatures, opposition leaders struggle to meet the turnout threshold necessary for making the referendum binding.
Opinion polls predict turnout ranging from 31-39%, below the needed 50% plus one. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Meloni and several coalition leaders have declared they won't participate, raising stakes for the opposition's attempt to mobilize support and influence the nation's demographic trajectory and economic future.
