Left Menu

Kerala's Political Tension: Clash Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Environment Event

A political controversy erupted in Kerala following the use of a Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event. The state's Left government objected, asserting it wasn't an official symbol. The disagreement highlighted tensions between state officials and the Governor, emphasizing the importance of neutrality in state functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:22 IST
Kerala's Political Tension: Clash Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Environment Event
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government, led by the Left, has expressed strong objection to the use of a Bharat Mata portrait at a recent Environment Day event hosted at the Raj Bhavan. The depiction was not recognized as an official version by the Indian government, leading to political tensions.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad and General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized the Governor's involvement in endorsing the unauthorized portrait. They argued that constitutional offices should not be arenas for political expressions, and hoped for a correction in this course of action.

The government's sharp response comes amid criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress-led UDF accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of remaining silent. The state eventually moved the event's location, underscoring the division between the Raj Bhavan and state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025