Kerala's Political Tension: Clash Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Environment Event

The Kerala government, led by the Left, has expressed strong objection to the use of a Bharat Mata portrait at a recent Environment Day event hosted at the Raj Bhavan. The depiction was not recognized as an official version by the Indian government, leading to political tensions.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad and General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized the Governor's involvement in endorsing the unauthorized portrait. They argued that constitutional offices should not be arenas for political expressions, and hoped for a correction in this course of action.

The government's sharp response comes amid criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress-led UDF accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of remaining silent. The state eventually moved the event's location, underscoring the division between the Raj Bhavan and state administration.

