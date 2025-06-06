Bhagirath Manjhi's Political Leap: A Son's Quest for Legacy and Change
Bhagirath Manjhi, son of 'Mountain Man' Dasharath Manjhi, has left JD(U) to join Congress. He seeks a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, hoping to improve conditions in his father's village. Bhagirath aims to continue his father's legacy by requesting a pucca house and contesting from Bodh Gaya.
- Country:
- India
Bhagirath Manjhi, son of the famed 'Mountain Man' Dasharath Manjhi, has made a significant political move by departing from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to join the Congress. In an interview with PTI Video, Manjhi expressed his desire to stand in the upcoming assembly elections, citing an aspiration to address unmet needs within his late father's community.
Dasharath Manjhi brought global attention to his village by single-handedly reducing a dangerous distance by carving through a mountain. The task took years of perseverance, culminating in a biopic which celebrated his extraordinary life. Despite this, Bhagirath claims that the tangible benefits to his family have been minimal, sparking his request to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a house and electoral support.
Bhagirath's bid for a seat from Bodh Gaya highlights his ambition to not only seek personal improvement but also to uphold his father's legacy of resilience and reform. The constituency, being reserved, is strategically significant, currently held by the RJD, an ally of the Congress in Bihar.
ALSO READ
Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Faces Fierce Opposition in Congress
Congress Demands PM Modi's Response to Trump's India-Pakistan Claims
Sudhakaran Challenges Congress Over Tharoor Exclusion: A Political Debate Ignites
Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Weapon of Mass Distraction' Tactics
Congress Demands Clarity on Diplomatic Distractions and Trump's Ceasefire Claims