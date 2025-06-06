Political Furor Erupts Over Tragic Stampede at Karnataka Stadium

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka following a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured 56 people. The opposition BJP and JD(S) have criticized the Congress government for mismanagement, holding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar responsible.

Accusations intensified after the government suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other senior police officials, which opposition figures called an attempt to shift blame. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy labeled the suspensions a 'blunder,' while BJP's B Y Vijayendra demanded the resignations of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The tragic incident occurred during a crowded celebration for the RCB team's IPL victory. Critics argue that the decision to proceed with the rally, despite police advice to the contrary, reveals governmental negligence contributing to the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)