Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Failed' Foreign Policy: A Diplomatic Letdown?

The Congress party has called out the Modi government's foreign policy as a major failure. They allege the inability to secure influential meetings abroad and claim diminishing international support for India. Additionally, they criticize the government's handling of Pakistan and accuse Modi of surrendering to diplomatic pressures.

In a stinging critique, the Congress party has labeled the Modi government's foreign policy as India's 'biggest failure,' asserting that the administration has been unable to secure significant international meetings.

According to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, India's global reputation is plummeting, with traditional allies distancing themselves due to a lack of effective diplomatic engagement. This criticism follows reports of failed diplomatic missions abroad.

The opposition claims the government is evading pressing foreign policy issues, choosing instead to address Indian communities overseas and visit cultural sites, while Pakistan—the alleged focus of diplomatic efforts—reemerges on the international stage.

