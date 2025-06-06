Left Menu

Public Clash: Trump and Musk's Alliance Implodes

Former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk are not expected to speak, following a public clash. Their fallout culminated in a sharp decline in Tesla's market value. The dispute was fueled by criticism over policy decisions, signaling the deterioration of their previous close relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:39 IST
Public Clash: Trump and Musk's Alliance Implodes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly publicized fallout between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has no resolution in sight, with no formal conversation planned for Friday, despite White House efforts. The clash has implications for both political and business landscapes.

A White House official confirmed to Reuters that previous plans for a call between Trump and Musk have been shelved. The tension culminated in a significant financial downturn, with Tesla shares dropping over 14% on Thursday, slashing $150 billion from the company's market value in a historic decline.

The discord stems from policy disagreements, highlighted by Musk's departure from his role in government efficiency just a week ago. The once-solid alliance has unraveled rapidly, influenced by Trump's policy decisions and a heated exchange on social media platforms.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025