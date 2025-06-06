Public Clash: Trump and Musk's Alliance Implodes

The highly publicized fallout between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has no resolution in sight, with no formal conversation planned for Friday, despite White House efforts. The clash has implications for both political and business landscapes.

A White House official confirmed to Reuters that previous plans for a call between Trump and Musk have been shelved. The tension culminated in a significant financial downturn, with Tesla shares dropping over 14% on Thursday, slashing $150 billion from the company's market value in a historic decline.

The discord stems from policy disagreements, highlighted by Musk's departure from his role in government efficiency just a week ago. The once-solid alliance has unraveled rapidly, influenced by Trump's policy decisions and a heated exchange on social media platforms.