Left Menu

Karnataka Government Vows Justice Amid Stampede Controversy

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, pledges justice following a fatal stampede in Bengaluru. Despite BJP's demand for resignations, the government insists on non-political handling of the incident. Investigations continue as political tensions rise between Congress and BJP over the handling of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:46 IST
Karnataka Government Vows Justice Amid Stampede Controversy
Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing the media on Friday, promised the government's commitment to securing justice in the aftermath of the tragic Bengaluru stampede. He announced a judicial inquiry has been ordered and emphasized ongoing investigations while promising future preventative measures.

The BJP has demanded Shivakumar's resignation, alleging political manipulation in the wake of the incident. Shivakumar dismissed these calls, accusing the BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain and asserting the government's focus on justice rather than politics.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticized the BJP for politicizing the stampede, following accusations against the Congress-led state government of scapegoating police. Legal actions have been initiated against officials, while an FIR was filed concerning the incident. The Karnataka State Cricket Association contests these claims in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025