Karnataka Government Vows Justice Amid Stampede Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing the media on Friday, promised the government's commitment to securing justice in the aftermath of the tragic Bengaluru stampede. He announced a judicial inquiry has been ordered and emphasized ongoing investigations while promising future preventative measures.

The BJP has demanded Shivakumar's resignation, alleging political manipulation in the wake of the incident. Shivakumar dismissed these calls, accusing the BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain and asserting the government's focus on justice rather than politics.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticized the BJP for politicizing the stampede, following accusations against the Congress-led state government of scapegoating police. Legal actions have been initiated against officials, while an FIR was filed concerning the incident. The Karnataka State Cricket Association contests these claims in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)