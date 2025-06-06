Modi Champions Development Amidst Turmoil in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan for its alleged terror attack aimed at inciting violence in India and jeopardizing Kashmir's tourism-driven economy. During a rally marking the inauguration of key infrastructure projects, Modi emphasized India's efforts to bolster development and unity in Jammu and Kashmir despite external threats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Pakistan of targeting the ideals of humanity and Kashmiriyat in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, implying the assault intended to incite communal riots and disrupt Kashmir's vital tourism revenue.
Modi's comments came as he inaugurated multiple significant infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. He underscored Pakistan's opposition to India's social harmony and economic prosperity, stating that the April 22 attack aimed to harm local livelihoods.
In a rally following the infrastructural unveiling, Modi highlighted India's resilient development efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that such attacks cannot deter the region's progress and unity. He assured the youth of a promising future amid enhancing connectivity and growing economic prosperity.
