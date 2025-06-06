CPI(M) Campaigns for Democracy: Marking 50 Years of Emergency
The CPI(M) plans a week-long campaign against terrorism and authoritarianism while marking the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency. The party will also send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to address recent terror attacks and organize protests against Israeli actions in Gaza.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), commonly known as CPI(M), is set to launch a series of events this June aimed at combating terrorism and advocating for democracy. The initiative will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Indian Emergency period.
In a meeting held in the national capital, the CPI(M) central committee decided to send a team led by General Secretary M A Baby to Jammu and Kashmir. This mission aims to address communal tensions and respond to recent terror incidents in the region.
The party also announced plans to demonstrate against Israeli military actions in Gaza and to spotlight the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the Emergency, seeking to expose what they call the RSS's 'dubious' actions during that time.
