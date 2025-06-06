Trump Urges Fed's Rate Slash as Economic Catalyst

In a call to action, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by a full percentage point. Trump's statement underscores his preference for aggressive monetary policy measures to bolster the economy.

Expressing his discontent, Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's actions as 'too late', arguing that the U.S. lags behind Europe which has executed ten rate cuts. Despite the Fed's stance, Trump insisted the U.S. economy remains robust.

Trump communicated his sentiments on the social platform Truth Social, encapsulating his proposition by referring to a rate cut as 'Rocket Fuel' for the American economy. He encouraged bold action from the Federal Reserve to maintain the country's economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)