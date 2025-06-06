Strengthening Ties: India Reaffirms Partnership with Central Asia
India acknowledges the Central Asian states for supporting it following the Pahalgam terror attack. At the India-Central Asia Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes India's commitment to being a 'trusted development partner' and highlights strengthened trade and cultural ties with the region.
In a move to bolster international relations, India has expressed gratitude towards Central Asian states for their support after the Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reassured these nations that India is a 'trusted development partner' during the India-Central Asia Dialogue.
Addressing the dialogue, Jaishankar highlighted India's dedication to enhancing cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Efforts will focus on connectivity, trade, tourism, and education, underpinning the deep-rooted civilizational and cultural ties.
This dialogue, a vital platform for strengthening India-Central Asia relations, reflects significant advancements in trade and connectivity, backed by Prime Minister Modi's 2015 regional visits. The ongoing collaboration spans areas such as defense, security, and emerging technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
