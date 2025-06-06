Left Menu

Powerful Feud: Trump vs. Musk Sparks Political Tension

A bitter feud has erupted between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, initially allies, over a sweeping tax-cut bill. Trump has distanced himself from Musk, who criticized the bill as a 'disgusting abomination.' The public spat could complicate efforts to pass the legislation and impact upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST
Donald Trump

A fierce public dispute has surfaced between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, marking a dramatic shift from their previous collaboration. Their relationship soured over disagreements surrounding a major tax-cut bill proposed by Trump, which Musk publicly criticized.

Their contentious exchanges have unfolded largely on social media, highlighting the fractures in their alliance. Consequently, Tesla shares experienced significant volatility, reflecting investor concerns over Musk's divided attention and his companies' potential loss of government contracts.

The ongoing feud may jeopardize the bill's passage and influence future electoral results. Musk's critiques have driven tensions within the Republican party, compounding challenges as midterm elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

