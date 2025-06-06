Powerful Feud: Trump vs. Musk Sparks Political Tension

A fierce public dispute has surfaced between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, marking a dramatic shift from their previous collaboration. Their relationship soured over disagreements surrounding a major tax-cut bill proposed by Trump, which Musk publicly criticized.

Their contentious exchanges have unfolded largely on social media, highlighting the fractures in their alliance. Consequently, Tesla shares experienced significant volatility, reflecting investor concerns over Musk's divided attention and his companies' potential loss of government contracts.

The ongoing feud may jeopardize the bill's passage and influence future electoral results. Musk's critiques have driven tensions within the Republican party, compounding challenges as midterm elections approach.

