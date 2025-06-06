Left Menu

Karnataka Political Upheaval: Stampede Sparks Accusations

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, faced criticism from the opposition BJP and JD(S) following a deadly stampede at an IPL event. He accused them of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. The government has launched investigations into the incident while opposition demands high-profile resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic stampede at an IPL celebration in Karnataka on June 4, which resulted in 11 fatalities, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has come under fire from opposition parties BJP and JD(S) demanding his resignation.

Shivakumar accused the opposition of engaging in 'politics over dead bodies' and defended his actions, stating that his attendance at the event was legitimate and that the focus should remain on the victims and not be politicized.

The Karnataka government has initiated inquiries by a magistrate, a commission under a retired high court judge, and the CID, though the opposition continues to press for accountability at the highest levels, including resignations from key government figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

