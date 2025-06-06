Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculation Amidst Maharashtra Polls

The anticipation surrounding a possible alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) grows as Maharashtra heads towards key civic polls. Uddhav Thackeray assured that the people's wishes will shape the outcome, amid murmurs of an alliance.

Discussions about a collaboration have intensified following disappointing performances in earlier elections. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and MNS's Sandeep Deshpande have noted the need for formal dialogue for a potential tie-up, referencing past attempts at political unity.

Statements from both MNS and UBT leaders hint at ignoring past grievances to focus on mutual interests, particularly in upholding Marathi identity. Political dynamics remain intricate, with Maharashtra Congress, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressing conditional support for the alliance.