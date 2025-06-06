Left Menu

Eid Amid Rubble: Palestinians Endure Unprecedented Hardships in Gaza

Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip observed Eid al-Adha amid destruction and scarcity. With mosques and homes in ruins, prayers were held outdoors, and families struggled to gather food for the feast. Israel's military operations continue, and the UN warns of imminent famine risks due to severe food insecurity.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:38 IST
Palestinians across the devastated Gaza Strip marked Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest holidays, amid widespread destruction, conducting prayers outside demolished mosques and homes. With conditions dire, men and children gathered in open spaces as food supplies dwindled.

The ongoing conflict with Israel shows no signs of ceasing, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Tragically, seven individuals were killed on their way to receive aid in Rafah, escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Israel announced intensified military operations following rocket fire from Gaza.

As the UN warns of an impending famine, Israel has permitted limited aid entry. Yet, distribution challenges persist amidst military-imposed restrictions and unsafe routes. The situation grows increasingly critical with large segments of the population facing acute food insecurity.

