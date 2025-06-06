Trump Pressures Fed for Aggressive Rate Cuts

In a bold address on economic policy, President Donald Trump has pressed the U.S. Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by a full percentage point. He continues to critique Fed Chair Jerome Powell for what he perceives as a sluggish response to adjusting borrowing costs.

Trump pointed out that Europe has implemented ten rate cuts while the U.S. has yet to follow suit, emphasizing his belief in the country's robust economic performance even without rate reductions. He took to social media to urge for significant rate cuts, stating, "Go for a full point."

The president's persistent criticism of Powell comes as the central bank keeps the policy rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range since December. With Powell and Trump meeting recently, discussions highlighted the Fed's strategic patience as it monitors potential inflationary pressures and awaits the impact of ongoing tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)