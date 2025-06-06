Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm as Operation Sindoor Sparks Debate

TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty sparked controversy by criticizing Operation Sindoor as a staged BJP spectacle. His statements triggered fierce reactions from BJP leaders, demanding an NIA probe. Chakraborty claims his remarks were misinterpreted, but the uproar highlights political tensions and divergent narratives regarding patriotic sentiments in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty has ignited a political firestorm with his controversial comments denouncing Operation Sindoor as a "game of warmongering" orchestrated by the BJP. Chakraborty's remarks accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exploiting patriotic sentiments, particularly among women, further inflaming civilian emotions.

The BJP's minority cell responded by filing an FIR against Chakraborty, who represents the Pandabeswar constituency in West Bengal, asserting that his statements demeaned the bravery of India's armed forces. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, has called for an NIA investigation to determine any possible links Chakraborty may have with anti-national elements.

Chakraborty defended himself, arguing his words were taken out of context and manipulated for political motives. Despite the controversy, the TMC stepped back from Chakraborty's views, emphasizing that these were personal opinions and not reflective of the party's stance. Operation Sindoor, a retaliation against terror camps in Pakistan, has become a focal point for political tension in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

