Census Delay Sparks Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Criticizes Centre
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accuses the Union Government of strategic delay in the Census and deemed delimitation as a threat to southern states' representation. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances, Stalin insists on firm parliamentary and constitutional measures to safeguard federal balance and democratic values.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has intensified his criticism of the Centre, accusing the government of deliberately delaying the national Census and plotting a skewed delimitation exercise. Stalin argued that these moves threaten the political influence of southern states and challenge federal integrity.
Stalin voiced concerns via a social media post, stressing that the Census delay and delimitation plans are tactics targeting non-Hindi-speaking states. He urged for definitive parliamentary action and a constitutional amendment to address the imbalance.
Citing Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing status post-Article 370 abrogation, Stalin warned that similar tactics could undermine Tamil Nadu's progress unless countered with vigilance and resolve. He pledged that Tamil Nadu will not allow its growth to be punished and vowed to resist these central strategies.
