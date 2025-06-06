CPI(M) Ramps Up Campaigns Against Terrorism and Emergency Remembrance

The CPI(M) will launch a week-long campaign in June to combat terrorism and commemorate 50 years since the Emergency, the party announced. A delegation led by General Secretary M A Baby will visit Kashmir, while programs will highlight the RSS's actions during the Emergency.

The central committee meeting, held in New Delhi, condemned the government's use of military operations for political gain and urged diplomatic approaches to counter terrorism. Concerns were raised about internationalization of India-Pakistan issues and the government's handling of relations.

The CPI(M) also pledged support for Palestine and opposed arms exports to Israel. Domestically, it criticized the economic disparity narrative and called for transparency in trade agreements with the UK and US, advocating for farmers' and workers' interests.