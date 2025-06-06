Tharoor Refutes Trump's Mediation Claims in Indo-Pak Tensions
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed suggestions of mediation between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the lack of equivalence between terrorists and victims. His comments came in response to US President Trump's claims of mediating between the nuclear-armed nations. Tharoor insists such mediation is impossible under current geopolitical dynamics.
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, dismissed the notion of mediation between India and Pakistan, citing an imbalance between the nations and outright denying equivalence between terrorists and their victims. Tharoor also responded to repeated assertions by US President Donald Trump about mediating tensions between the nuclear-armed countries.
During a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations in the US, Tharoor highlighted that mediation implies an equivalence that does not exist. He underscored the absence of parity between a state harboring terrorism and a democratic nation simply focused on governance.
Tharoor's remarks came after Trump repeatedly claimed he played a role in diffusing Indo-Pak tensions by leveraging trade prospects. Tharoor pointed out that his government received high-level US communications but emphasized the inherent imbalance between the two nations, rendering true mediation implausible.
