Calls for Change: Tushar Gandhi Urges Support for INDIA Bloc in Bihar

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, advocates for the strengthening of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, citing widespread dissatisfaction with the current government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He emphasizes the need for leadership change, highlighting issues like poor law and order and inadequate medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:23 IST
Tushar Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has made a strong appeal for the fortification of the INDIA bloc in Bihar amidst growing public discontent with the existing administration. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi emphasized the necessity of change in Bihar's leadership, particularly under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who he states has been in power for two decades.

He remarked on the tradition within the INDIA Alliance that identifies the Chief Minister only after elections, contrasting it with the tendency to elect leaders based on their pre-election presence. This system, Gandhi insists, better serves party democracy by selecting leaders after election outcomes.

Highlighting the state's challenges, Gandhi noted considerable public dissatisfaction amid rising law and order issues, high unemployment, and insufficient medical facilities. These failures, he argues, further resonate with the need for a change as Bihar approaches its upcoming elections, anticipated in October or November, though no official date has been set.

Within Bihar's political landscape, the NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), and LJP, seeks to maintain power, while the INDIA bloc, including RJD, Congress, and left parties, aims to challenge Nitish Kumar's rule. The NDA currently holds a majority with 131 of the 243 Assembly seats, whereas the INDIA Bloc commands 111 seats, primarily led by RJD.

