Tensions Flare as Modi Calls Out Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack
Pakistan expressed strong disapproval over Indian PM Narendra Modi's accusation of its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi condemned Pakistan for actions against humanity and economic stability. The tension led to India's Operation Sindoor, with both nations later agreeing to cease hostilities.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Friday, Pakistan expressed strong disapproval following remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Islamabad of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths.
During a rally in Katra, Modi criticized Pakistan for undermining humanity and economic progress through the attack. He suggested that the incident also aimed to halt the livelihoods of Kashmir's working class. Modi's allegations were met with a firm rejection from Pakistan's Foreign Office, which called them baseless and misleading.
Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 7. After four days of intense missile and drone exchanges, both nations agreed to end the conflict on May 10.
ALSO READ
Intensified Security Operations in Kashmir: A Battle Against Terror
India Launches Global Anti-Terrorism Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor
There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir: PM Modi in Bikaner.
India's Determined Counterterrorism Stance: Operation Sindoor's Continuing Mission
India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage