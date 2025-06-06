Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Modi Calls Out Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan expressed strong disapproval over Indian PM Narendra Modi's accusation of its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi condemned Pakistan for actions against humanity and economic stability. The tension led to India's Operation Sindoor, with both nations later agreeing to cease hostilities.

06-06-2025
On Friday, Pakistan expressed strong disapproval following remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Islamabad of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths.

During a rally in Katra, Modi criticized Pakistan for undermining humanity and economic progress through the attack. He suggested that the incident also aimed to halt the livelihoods of Kashmir's working class. Modi's allegations were met with a firm rejection from Pakistan's Foreign Office, which called them baseless and misleading.

Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 7. After four days of intense missile and drone exchanges, both nations agreed to end the conflict on May 10.

