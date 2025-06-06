Tensions Flare as Modi Calls Out Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack

On Friday, Pakistan expressed strong disapproval following remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Islamabad of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths.

During a rally in Katra, Modi criticized Pakistan for undermining humanity and economic progress through the attack. He suggested that the incident also aimed to halt the livelihoods of Kashmir's working class. Modi's allegations were met with a firm rejection from Pakistan's Foreign Office, which called them baseless and misleading.

Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 7. After four days of intense missile and drone exchanges, both nations agreed to end the conflict on May 10.