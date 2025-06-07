Supreme Court Declines GOP Election Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal that could have expanded political control over federal election procedures. The case, presented by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, questioned a decision by Pennsylvania's top court regarding the counting of error-ridden provisional ballots.

The challenge focused on a Pennsylvania judicial ruling allowing the counting of provisional ballots where voters made mistakes on their mail-in ballots. The Republican appellants argued that this judicial decision clashed with the legislature-crafted voting guidelines and violated provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

The decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal effectively leaves in place the previous ruling by Pennsylvania's highest court. This outcome represents another setback for Republicans, who have sought greater oversight in election administration.

