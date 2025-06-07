Left Menu

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Forge Stronger Strategic Alliance

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia, both countries agreed to enhance their strategic partnership. Discussions included bilateral cooperation, regional peace, and humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Sharif extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan, which was accepted.

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to bolster their already robust strategic partnership. The agreement was finalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Official statements highlighted that this decision aligns with the "shared vision of the leadership and aspirations of the brotherly people" from both nations. The discussions covered crucial topics such as regional peace, economic collaboration, and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, reflecting the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Sharif praised the Saudi leadership for their hospitality and the successful management of Hajj. Furthermore, he extended an invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan, which the prince graciously accepted, signaling a continued commitment to strong diplomatic relations.

