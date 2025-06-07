Left Menu

The Constraints of Power: Trump's Emergency Playbook

President Donald Trump has utilized emergency powers more than any of his recent predecessors, employing them to impose tariffs and other measures often without Congressional approval. Critics argue this approach risks overstepping constitutional boundaries, with ongoing legal battles challenging the legitimacy of these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST
President Donald Trump is redefining the use of emergency powers in the United States by employing them more frequently than previous leaders. His actions, including imposing tariffs and bypassing Congress, have sparked controversy and legal challenges.

An analysis by The Associated Press has revealed that Trump's use of emergency powers outpaces his predecessors, with about 30 of his 150 executive orders citing emergency authority. This trend has raised questions about the balance of power between the presidency and Congress.

Legal experts and political leaders are voicing concerns that Trump's strategy could lead to an abuse of power. As the courts evaluate ongoing cases challenging his actions, some lawmakers are seeking reforms to rein in future presidential overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

