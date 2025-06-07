The Constraints of Power: Trump's Emergency Playbook

President Donald Trump is redefining the use of emergency powers in the United States by employing them more frequently than previous leaders. His actions, including imposing tariffs and bypassing Congress, have sparked controversy and legal challenges.

An analysis by The Associated Press has revealed that Trump's use of emergency powers outpaces his predecessors, with about 30 of his 150 executive orders citing emergency authority. This trend has raised questions about the balance of power between the presidency and Congress.

Legal experts and political leaders are voicing concerns that Trump's strategy could lead to an abuse of power. As the courts evaluate ongoing cases challenging his actions, some lawmakers are seeking reforms to rein in future presidential overreach.

