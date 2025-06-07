Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare during Shimla Retreat

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was taken to a hospital in Shimla due to high blood pressure. This occurred during her trip with daughter Priyanka Gandhi. At the hospital, she underwent routine tests and later returned home. They are staying at Priyanka's residence in Chharabra.

Updated: 07-06-2025 18:46 IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was hospitalized on Saturday in Shimla after experiencing high blood pressure, according to party officials. She was accompanied by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, on a personal visit to the region.

The 78-year-old underwent several routine tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital before being discharged. Naresh Chauhan, media advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, confirmed her condition was stable and that she has since returned to Priyanka's residence in Chharabra.

Officials stated that Gandhi's hospital visit was purely precautionary and part of a standard health checkup. The mother-daughter duo are in Shimla for a brief retreat, staying at Priyanka's house located on the city's outskirts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

