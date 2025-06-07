Left Menu

Political Clash Intensifies in Ludhiana Bypoll Battle

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, has accused Punjab's AAP government of misuse of power due to a summons he received in a land case. He claims the suspension of a Vigilance SSP is politically motivated and questions Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:56 IST
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
  • Country:
  • India

The political tension in Punjab's Ludhiana West Assembly constituency is escalating as Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate, has criticized the AAP government for what he terms as misuse of power. The controversy revolves around a summons served to him relating to a land misuse case, a move he labels as politically driven.

Ashu's remarks follow the suspension of Jagatpreet Singh, SSP (Vigilance), Ludhiana, whom state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond accused of attempting to favor Ashu. However, Ashu retorted, questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ability to control the bureau under his leadership.

The battle intensifies as Punjab gears up for the impending bypoll, a seat vacated after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Ashu accuses AAP of being desperate and 'panic-stricken' ahead of the election, while promising accountability for any wrongdoing by his political rivals.

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

