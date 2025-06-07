Political Clash Intensifies in Ludhiana Bypoll Battle

The political tension in Punjab's Ludhiana West Assembly constituency is escalating as Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate, has criticized the AAP government for what he terms as misuse of power. The controversy revolves around a summons served to him relating to a land misuse case, a move he labels as politically driven.

Ashu's remarks follow the suspension of Jagatpreet Singh, SSP (Vigilance), Ludhiana, whom state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond accused of attempting to favor Ashu. However, Ashu retorted, questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ability to control the bureau under his leadership.

The battle intensifies as Punjab gears up for the impending bypoll, a seat vacated after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Ashu accuses AAP of being desperate and 'panic-stricken' ahead of the election, while promising accountability for any wrongdoing by his political rivals.