The Russian Defence Ministry expressed its expectations on Saturday that Ukrainian authorities will soon make decisions regarding the exchange of prisoners of war and the transfer of deceased Ukrainian soldiers' bodies. This follows a statement that Ukraine had not yet consented to conduct necessary humanitarian operations.

According to a statement attributed to Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, representatives of the Ukrainian contact group did not attend the scheduled meeting to discuss these exchanges. The reason for their absence remains unclear, the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Ukraine refuted Russia's earlier claims that it had indefinitely postponed prisoner swaps, further complicating the situation amidst rising tensions between the two nations.