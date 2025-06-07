Karnataka Government Increases Compensation for Stadium Stampede Victims
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised the compensation for families of the deceased in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede to Rs 25 lakh. The tragic incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 individuals who had gathered for RCB victory celebrations. Previously, compensation was set at Rs 10 lakh.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an increase in compensation for the families of victims from the deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The compensation per family has risen from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, underscoring the government's response to the tragic event.
The stampede occurred during RCB victory celebrations, resulting in the death of 11 people and injuries to more than 50 others. This incident has highlighted the need for better crowd control measures at large gatherings.
The government's decision aims to provide financial relief to the bereaved families and serve as a measure of support amid the aftermath of this unfortunate event.
