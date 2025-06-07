Left Menu

Karnataka Government Increases Compensation for Stadium Stampede Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised the compensation for families of the deceased in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede to Rs 25 lakh. The tragic incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 individuals who had gathered for RCB victory celebrations. Previously, compensation was set at Rs 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:06 IST
Karnataka Government Increases Compensation for Stadium Stampede Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an increase in compensation for the families of victims from the deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The compensation per family has risen from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, underscoring the government's response to the tragic event.

The stampede occurred during RCB victory celebrations, resulting in the death of 11 people and injuries to more than 50 others. This incident has highlighted the need for better crowd control measures at large gatherings.

The government's decision aims to provide financial relief to the bereaved families and serve as a measure of support amid the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025