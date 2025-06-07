Karnataka Government Increases Compensation for Stadium Stampede Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an increase in compensation for the families of victims from the deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The compensation per family has risen from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, underscoring the government's response to the tragic event.

The stampede occurred during RCB victory celebrations, resulting in the death of 11 people and injuries to more than 50 others. This incident has highlighted the need for better crowd control measures at large gatherings.

The government's decision aims to provide financial relief to the bereaved families and serve as a measure of support amid the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)