Ceremonial Shooting Sparks Political Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

A former village head and Congress worker, Ramesh Rai, was shot during a ceremonial event in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to an old enmity. The attack has led to political condemnation from the Congress party, demanding swift action against the culprits and criticizing the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 08-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:11 IST
Ceremonial Shooting Sparks Political Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old former village head and Congress worker, Ramesh Rai, was injured in a shooting incident that occurred during a ceremonial ritual on Saturday in Devkali Bishunpur village of the Kopaganj area, police confirmed.

The shooting happened during a prasad distribution event at Nilesh Yadav's house. Rai sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was subsequently referred to Varanasi for medical treatment, according to authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Atri reported that 25-year-old Ashish Rai, a fellow villager, allegedly opened fire on Rai due to an old enmity. Enhanced police presence has been deployed, and raids are underway to capture the suspect. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai condemned the attack, sharply criticizing the BJP's governance and demanding immediate justice.

