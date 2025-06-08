Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for BRS Leader Gopinath, 63, After Sudden Demise

BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath has passed away at 63 due to a heart attack. Gopinath, elected from Jubilee Hills, was admitted to AIG Hospitals before his death. He had a political history with the TDP and later joined the BRS. Leaders have expressed condolences over his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, aged 63, passed away early Sunday following a heart attack at a private hospital. Admitted to AIG Hospitals on June 5, he was declared dead at 5:45 am.

Gopinath, representing Jubilee Hills, gained prominence after defeating Congress's Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 assembly elections. His political career included significant roles in TDP before joining BRS.

Condolences from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other political figures highlight his influence and legacy in state politics. Gopinath's sudden demise has left a void in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

