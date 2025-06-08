American Dream Deferred: Afghan Family's Journey Amidst Travel Ban

Mohammad Sharafoddin's life is a testament to resilience, as his family fled Afghanistan and walked for days over mountain passes to reach safety. Now living in the U.S., they face fresh obstacles brought on by President Trump's new travel ban.

The ban, enacted on Wednesday, restricts travel from Afghanistan and twelve other countries. It complicates plans for the Sharafoddins, who hoped to bring Sharafoddin's niece to the U.S. for educational opportunities.

The exclusion has sent ripples across Afghan communities, with families separated by newly fortified borders. The Afghan government and the Taliban have criticized the ban, raising questions about its implications for international relations.