Left Menu

American Dream Deferred: Afghan Family's Journey Amidst Travel Ban

Mohammad Sharafoddin's journey from Afghanistan to America was fueled by dreams of opportunity. Now settled in the U.S., he faces new challenges as a travel ban prevents him from bringing his niece to join them. President Trump's recent ban affects citizens from Afghanistan and a dozen other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irmo | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:05 IST
American Dream Deferred: Afghan Family's Journey Amidst Travel Ban
  • Country:
  • United States

Mohammad Sharafoddin's life is a testament to resilience, as his family fled Afghanistan and walked for days over mountain passes to reach safety. Now living in the U.S., they face fresh obstacles brought on by President Trump's new travel ban.

The ban, enacted on Wednesday, restricts travel from Afghanistan and twelve other countries. It complicates plans for the Sharafoddins, who hoped to bring Sharafoddin's niece to the U.S. for educational opportunities.

The exclusion has sent ripples across Afghan communities, with families separated by newly fortified borders. The Afghan government and the Taliban have criticized the ban, raising questions about its implications for international relations.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025