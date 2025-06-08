Demolition of Madrasi Camp Sparks Political Tensions in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) escalated its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a controversial demolition drive at the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, Delhi. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and the party's Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the site and lambasted the BJP for reneging on election promises and displacing longtime residents.

Addressing the media, Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of relentless demolition actions in Delhi, highlighting that the Madrasi Camp, existing for over 50 years, was hit hard. "Before the election, BJP candidates distributed cards to residents, promising support, only to abandon them post-victory. Their homes are now destroyed, a betrayal we will resist from the streets to Parliament," he asserted.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the demolition as adherence to Delhi High Court directives. She explained that the court ordered slum removal to facilitate cleaning of the Barapullah drain, a measure against potential flooding. Gupta stated detained residents received alternative housing, questioning AAP's motives for politicizing court-mandated actions and stressing public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)