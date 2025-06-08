Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Rajasthan Power Crisis

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a strong critique of the current BJP administration over persistent power cuts across the state. He pointed to a systemic failure within the power-distribution framework, claiming the government has been unable to maintain its previous stance as an electricity surplus state.

In a critical post on X, written in Hindi, Gehlot mocked the government for painting a rosy picture of village electrification while real conditions told a different story. He highlighted that despite official promotion of Rajasthan as a self-sufficient state in terms of electricity, recent temperature spikes have exposed stark deficiencies in power management.

Lamenting the effects on the populace, Gehlot blamed administrative mismanagement for the widespread power outages. Villages and urban centers alike have reported disruptions, indicating a collapse in the state's power-distribution system and raising concerns over the government's ability to address these emerging challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)