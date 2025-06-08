Left Menu

Political War of Words: Allegations and Rebuttals in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's claims on election fairness. Sapkal accused Fadnavis and the BJP of benefiting from election irregularities and demanded a narco test of election officials. The ongoing debate questions the integrity of the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:08 IST
The political climate in Maharashtra heated up this Sunday as Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra's Congress president, called out Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his response to allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the fairness of the 2024 state assembly elections. Sapkal labeled Fadnavis' rebuttal as an 'evasive attempt to distract the public.'

Following Gandhi's assertions of 'match-fixing and rigging,' Fadnavis, in a newspaper article, dismissed these claims, accusing Gandhi of undermining the public mandate by not accepting the electoral outcome. At a press conference, Sapkal demanded a narco test for electoral officials to uncover the truth behind alleged 'vote theft' benefitting Fadnavis and the BJP.

Sapkal's critique extended to the Election Commission, which he alleged was silent on crucial transparency questions. He argued that the Commission's lack of response and changes in rules raised issues about the credibility of the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

