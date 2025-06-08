Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over Convoy Incident Involving RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

M A Baby of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced concerns about an accident involving RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy. A truck hit two vehicles in the convoy, injuring three security personnel. Baby urged an investigation to determine if foul play was involved.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby has called for an investigation into an accident involving the convoy of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The incident occurred in Bihar's Vaishali district and left three security personnel injured.

A speeding truck collided with two vehicles of Yadav's cavalcade on the Patna-Muzaffarpur National Highway near Goraul. The accident occurred early Saturday morning during a tea break, but Yadav was not harmed.

M A Baby expressed relief that Yadav was safe and wished the injured personnel a swift recovery. He stressed the need for authorities to probe whether foul play was a factor in the accident.

